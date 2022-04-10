Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Five killed in east Ukraine shelling, says Governor

Evacuations resumed on Saturday from Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, where a missile strike killed 52 people at a railway station, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the latest Western leader to visit Kyiv. Hailing the country's response to the Russian invasion, Johnson offered Ukraine armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles to help ensure, he said, that the country will "never be invaded again". Stay tuned for more updates
Ukraine bans all imports from Russia
Ukraine has banned all imports fromRussia, one of its key trading partners before the war with annual imports valued at about $6 billion, and called on other countries to follow and impose harsher economic sanctions on Moscow.
"Today we officially announced a complete termination of trade in goods with the aggressor state," Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on her Facebook page on Saturday.
"From now on, no Russian Federation's products will be able to be imported into the territory of our state."
NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg
NATO is working on plans for a permanent military presence on its border in an effort to battle future Russian aggression, The Telegraph reported.
NATO was "in the midst of a very fundamental transformation" that will reflect "the long-term consequences" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions, Stoltenberg said in an interview with the newspaper.
Johnson says Putin's reputation 'permanently polluted' after Bucha killings
The discovery of civilian bodies in Ukrainian towns has "permanently polluted" Russian President Vladimir Putin's reputation, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a visit to Kyiv Saturday.
Global pledging event raises 10.1 bn euros for Ukraine
A global pledging event for Ukrainian refugees called "Stand Up for Ukraine" has raised 10.1 billion euros ($11 billion), European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in Warsaw on Saturday.
Five killed in east Ukraine shelling: Donetsk governor
Russian shelling killed five civilians and wounded five others in two east Ukrainian cities Saturday, the local governor said.
"Today, five people were killed after Russian shelling in the region of Donetsk," the Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko posted on Telegram.
Four of them died in the city of Vugledar, and one in the town of Novomikhaylovka, he added.