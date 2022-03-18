Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Ukraine warns of new 'wall' in Europe as Russian strikes kill 21

Russia decided to scrap a UN Security Council vote scheduled for Friday citing a lack of support. As shelling of multiple cities in Ukraine continued, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an address to the German parliament warned that Russia was looking to build a wall between freedom and bondage. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron described the invasion of Ukraine by Russia as an electric shock to NATO. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...
Blasts heard in Ukraine's Lviv - Ukraine 24 TV
At least three blasts were heard in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday morning, Ukraine 24 television station reported through the Telegram messenger.
It published a short video in which a mushroom-shaped plume of smoke could be seen rising on the horizon.
Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theatre hit by airstrike
Ukrainian authorities struggled to determine the fate of hundreds of civilians who had been sheltering in a theatre smashed by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol as officials said Russian artillery Thursday destroyed more civilian buildings in another frontline city.
Some hope emerged, as an official said some people had managed to survive the Mariupol theatre strike.
A photo released by Mariupol's city council showed an entire section of the large, 3-story theater had collapsed after the strike Wednesday evening. Several hundred people had taken refuge in the building's basement, seeking safety amid Russia's 3-week, strangulating siege of the strategic Azov Sea port city.
Ukraine warns of new 'wall' in Europe as Russian strikes kill 21
Ukraine's leader on Thursday accused Moscow of building a new Cold War wall across Europe "between freedom and bondage", as his government said Russian shelling had killed 21 more civilians.
Three weeks into their devastating invasion, Russian forces also stood accused of bombing a theatre sheltering many civilians and marked with the word "children".
Kyiv emerged from a 35-hour curfew to its own fresh scenes of destruction, as Russian troops strive to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive.
Russian forces shelled a school and cultural centre, killing at least 21 people in Merefa
Russian forces shelled a school and cultural centre, killing at least 21 people and wounding 25 in the town of Merefa outside Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, local prosecutors say.
Authorities in Ukraine's Mariupol say they are clarifying information on possible victims of the Russian shelling of a theatre sheltering civilians a day earlier.
Ukrainian officials said more than 1,000 civilians had been sheltering in a basement bomb shelter beneath the theatre, and that Russian shelling was continuing.
Zelensky, Macron discuss France's support for Ukraine over phone
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss France's support for Ukraine.
"Discussed the support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression, especially in the defense sphere," Zelensky tweeted.
'Ukraine, Russia may agree on peace deal within week and half'
Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak has said that it would take between a few days and a week and a half for Ukraine and Russia to reach a peace agreement, the Ukrainian online media outlet Liga.net reported.
Kiev wants to fix in detail a specific plan for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine in the peace deal, said Podolyak on Thursday, who is also a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the peace talks with Russia.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Economy and markets
* The OECD estimates the war could knock more than 1 percentage point off global growth this year.
* Some creditors have received payment of Russian bond coupons which fell due this week, market sources said, meaning Russia may for now have averted a debt default.
* Germany-based Scope Ratings has become the first EU rating agency to withdraw its Russian sovereign credit score after a move by the bloc to ban their provision. S&P, meanwhile, lowered Russia's rating.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Stalled invasion
*Russia's invasion has largely stalled on all fronts in recent days amid heavy losses, British military intelligence and the Ukrainian armed forces said.
Diplomacy
* A "very, very big gap" remains between Ukraine and Russia, Western officials said after another day of peace talks.
* Russian President Vladimir Putin shows little desire to compromise, they said, while Ukraine wants to retain sovereignty over areas occupied since 2014 by Russia and pro-Russian forces.
*Russia accused the United States of stoking "Russophobia" and said it had the power to put its "brash enemies into place".
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Civilian toll
*Over 350,000 people are sheltering in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, officials said.
*Rescuers are combing the rubble of a theatre in Mariupol bombed on Wednesday for survivors. Russia denies striking it. Italy said it will rebuild it.
*The governor of the northern Chernihiv region said 53 civilians had been in killed in the past 24 hours. The dead included a UScitizen as he waited in a bread line, his family said. Russia denies targeting civilians.
*The UNsaid it had recorded 780 confirmed civilian deaths since the invasion began, and 3.2 million have fled.
US President Biden to speak with China's Xi at 1300 GMT
"This is part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and the (People's Republic of China)," according to the statement. "The two leaders will discuss managing the competition between the two countries as well as Russia's war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern."
Russia pulls UN vote on Ukraine over 'arm-twisting' claims
The UNSecurity Council will no longer vote on Friday on a Russian-drafted call for aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine as Russia's UNenvoy accused Western countries of a campaign of "unprecedented pressure" against the measure.
Diplomats said the Russian move would have failed with most of the 15-member council likely to abstain from a vote on the draft resolution because it did not address accountability or acknowledge Russia's invasion of its neighbor nor did it push for an end to the fighting or a withdrawal of Russian troops.
Canada offers three years of temporary residency to Ukrainians
Ottawa announced Thursday it is establishing a new immigration program that will offer Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion a temporary Canadian residence permit for up to three years.
Canada, which has a large Ukrainian diaspora, especially in the center and west of the country, said in a statement that "Ukrainians and their immediate family members of anynationalitymay stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years."
Russia's invasion of Ukraine gave NATO an electric shock, says Macron
France's president said on Thursday Russia's invasion of Ukraine had delivered an "electric shock" to the NATO alliance and given it a new strategic clarity that it was lacking.
US lawmakers vote to end normal trade ties with Russia
The US House of Representatives voted Thursday to suspend Russia's "most favored nation" trade status, tightening the Western chokehold on Moscow's economy over its deadly invasion of Ukraine.
