S Jaishankar, Sergey Lavrov discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov have discussed bilateral economic issues, cooperation in nuclear and space sectors during their first in-person meeting here since the Covid-19 outbreak, a senior Indian official said on Thursday.

Jaishankar and Lavrov met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the meeting of foreign ministers of the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Russian capital.

Bilateral economic issues, cooperation in the development of the Far East region of Russia, cooperation in nuclear and space sectors were also discussed, Spokesman of the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said in a readout of the meeting between Jaishankar and Lavrov.

The two ministers followed up on outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vladivostok for the fifth edition of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) which was held in September last year, he said at the online briefing.

The two ministers agreed to work closely in the UN Security Council during India’s forthcoming tenure as a Non-Permanent Member, Srivastava said in New Delhi during an online briefing.

In June, India was elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council for a two-year term, winning 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly. India will sit in the most powerful UN organ, for two years beginning on January 1.

"Pleasure to meet FM Sergey Lavrov, this time in person. Excellent talks that reflect our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Value our exchanges on the international situation," Jaishankar tweeted on Wednesday after his talks with Lavrov.

On his part, Lavrov said, "It is a very good, and almost forgotten, feeling to meet in person.”

“We appreciate this opportunity to discuss prospects for developing our strategic partnership in all areas: bilateral relations and cooperation within the SCO, BRICS, the UN and via other international platforms,” he said.

This was the first physical meeting between the two leaders after the Covid-19 situation and there was excellent discussion on bilateral matters, regional developments and international issues of concern, Srivastava said.

The SCO meeting could not be held earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

India and Russia have a special and privileged strategic partnership and this year marks the 20 years of their strategic partnership.

Last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with his Russian counterpart Gen. Sergey Shoigu in Moscow during which he appreciated the “steadfast support” provided by Russia in response to the country’s defence and security needs.

Singh, who was on a three-day visit to Russia to attend a crucial meeting of the SCO, pressed for expediting supply of a number of weapons systems, ammunition and spares to India by Russia under contracts which were concluded earlier.