Saudi king urges Iran to quit 'harmful' expansionism

AFP
AFP, Riyadh,
  • Nov 20 2019, 19:05pm ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2019, 21:25pm ist
Saudi Arabia's King Salman. (Photo by REUTERS)

Saudi Arabia's King Salman urged arch-rival Iran on Wednesday to abandon an expansionist ideology that has "harmed" its own people, following violent street protests in the Islamic republic.

"We hope the Iranian regime chooses the side of wisdom and realizes there is no way to overcome the international position that rejects its practices, without abandoning its expansionist and destructive thinking that has harmed its own people," he told the consultative Shura Council, according to the foreign ministry.

 

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Comments (+)
 