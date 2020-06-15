Singapore to remove COVID-19 restrictions from June 19

Singapore to remove most coronavirus restrictions from June 19 - govt

Reuters
Reuters, Singapore,
  • Jun 15 2020, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 17:35 ist
People walk in and out of the Singapore Mass Rapid Transit station in the Chinatown district in Singapore on June 12, 2020, as the city state eased its partial lockdown restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Credit/AFP Photo

Singapore will allow small gatherings and the reopening of restaurants and shops from June 19, its health ministry said on Monday, in a major easing of the city-state's coronavirus restrictions.

Social gatherings of up to five people will be permitted from Friday, when the majority of activities resume after more than two months of restrictions. Social distancing requirements will remain in place.

Tiny Singapore has one of the highest infection tallies in Asia, with more than 40,000 cases, because of mass outbreaks in dormitories for its migrant workers. Singapore reopened schools and some businesses earlier this month

Singapore
COVID-19
Coronavirus

