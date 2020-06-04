So sorry: US envoy over desecration of Gandhi statue

'So sorry': says US envoy over desecration of Gandhi statue in Washington

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 04 2020, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 16:49 ist
Credit: Twitter/@suridu

US Ambassador to India Ken Juster on Thursday apologised for desecration of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian embassy in Washington.

Unknown miscreants vandalised the statue with graffiti and by spraying paint, prompting the Indian embassy officials to register a complaint with the local law enforcement agencies.

The incident is reported to have taken place on the intervening night of June 2 and 3.

"So sorry to see the desecration of the Gandhi statue in Wash, DC. Please accept our sincere apologies. Appalled as well by the horrific death of George Floyd & the awful violence & vandalism. We stand against prejudice & discrimination of any type. We will recover & be better," Juster tweeted.

The vandalism of the statue of Gandhi took place in the midst of the nationwide protests in the US against the killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Several of the protests have turned violent which many times has resulted in damage of some prestigious and sacred monuments.

In Washington DC, protesters this week burnt a historic church and damaged some of the prime properties and historic places like the national monument and Lincoln Memorial. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
USA
Protests
USA
United States
Racism
Washington
Mahatma Gandhi

What's Brewing

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Coronavirus Lockdown: Politics heats up over migrants

Coronavirus Lockdown: Politics heats up over migrants

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

RIP Basu Chatterjee: A filmmaker par excellence

RIP Basu Chatterjee: A filmmaker par excellence

 