South African woman gives birth to 10 babies: Reports

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, a woman from South Africa, has reportedly given birth to 10 babies -- seven boys and three girls. This could break the existing Guinness World Record for most babies delivered at a single birth to survive, reported Pretoria News.

“It’s seven boys and three girls. She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much. Let’s talk again in the morning please,” Teboho Tsotetsi, Gosiame’s husband, was quoted by Pretoria News.

Sithole's doctors had earlier detected eight babies in the scan, according to Tsotetsi.

Sithole is said to be in good health. She was quoted by Pretoria News a month ago, saying her pregnancy was "tough at the beginning" with sleepless nights worrying about her babies.

A family member, who wished to stay anonymous, told BBC that Sithole had five of the 10 babies via natural birth and 5 via C-section.

BBC has reported that Guinness World Records is investigating the incident.

Currently, the Guinness World Record for most babies delivered at a single birth is held by Nadya Suleman, a woman who gave birth to eight babies -- six boys and two girls -- in 2009 in the United States.