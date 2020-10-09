South Korea culls 1,500 pigs after cases of African flu

South Korea culls 1,500 pigs after new cases of African swine fever

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Oct 09 2020, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 11:59 ist

For the first time in a year, South Korea found new cases of African swine fever on a farm this week, forcing authorities to cull at least 1,500 pigs, the Yonhap news agency said on Friday.

Three dead pigs tested positive for the disease, which does not affect humans but can be deadly to pigs, at a farm in the province of Gangwon late on Thursday.

Authorities culled pigs within a 10-kilometre (6 mile) radius of the farm, Yonhap said, citing the agriculture ministry.

About 400,000 pigs were culled after an outbreak began late last year, hitting at least 14 farms.

Until this week, Yonhap said, no new cases had been found on farms since October 2019, but 750 cases were discovered in wild boars that roam the border with North Korea.

In September, South Korea banned pork imports from Germany after a case of African swine fever was confirmed in a wild boar in its east.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

South Korea
pigs
Swine Flu

What's Brewing

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

Apple sued over alleged mobile game monopoly for arcade

Apple sued over alleged mobile game monopoly for arcade

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

DH Toon | PM Modi wants Yale, Oxford campuses in India

DH Toon | PM Modi wants Yale, Oxford campuses in India

UK man calls idlis boring; Tharoor gives savage reply

UK man calls idlis boring; Tharoor gives savage reply

 