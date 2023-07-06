SK to release report on Japan's Fukushima plan tomorrow

South Korea to issue assessment of Japan's Fukushima discharge plan on July 7

Japan plans to release treated radioactive water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima plant into the ocean.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 06 2023, 10:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 10:07 ist
Storage tanks for radioactive water are seen at Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. Credit: Reuters File Photo

South Korea will announce on Friday its own assessment of Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima plant into the ocean, a senior government official said.

The announcement will come after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) approved Japan's plans on Tuesday, saying they were consistent with global safety standards and would have a "negligible radiological impact to people and the environment".

Also Read — How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into the ocean

"We are currently at the final stage... and will be able to explain the results at tomorrow's daily briefing," Park Ku-yeon, a vice-ministerial official at South Korea's Office for Government Policy Coordination, told reporters.

The administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol has faced a tricky line responding to the issue given improving relations with Japan, just as the risk of a broader consumer backlash persists.

Some consumer have been snapping up sea salt ahead of the planned release of water. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

South Korea
Fukushima
Japan
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

 