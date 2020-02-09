Spain confirms its second coronavirus case : Spanish authorities

Spain's National Centre for Microbiology confirmed on Sunday the country's second case of new coronavirus after tests on one of four people suspected of having the virus in Mallorca came back positive. The other three were negative.
The patient is one of four people taken into observation in Mallorca on Friday after coming into contact with someone in France who was subsequently diagnosed with the virus.
