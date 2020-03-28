Sri Lanka arrests thousands for violating curfew

AP
AP, Colombo,
  • Mar 28 2020, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 15:45 ist
Workers carrying their belongings queue to board buses to go back to their homes in province during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, at an industrial zone on the outskirts of Colombo on March 28, 2020. (Photo by LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI / AFP)

Sri Lanka police say they have arrested thousands, including many who were praying in a mosque, for violating a countrywide curfew imposed as a part of stringent measures designed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The number of positive cases has risen to 106 and the government has ordered police to strictly impose the curfew to ensure social distancing across the country.

On a tip that a group of people were praying in a mosque in the town of Horowpathana, about 124 miles (200 kilometers) north of Capital Colombo, police and health officials went to the mosque and arrested 18 while several dozens have fled.

The government has banned nonessential travel. Police have arrested 4,600 and seized 1,125 vehicles for violating curfew since March 20.

Sri Lanka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
