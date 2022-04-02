Sri Lanka Crisis: President Rajapaksa declares state of emergency in the country
updated: Apr 02 2022, 00:30 ist
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Friday declared a state of emergency giving security forces sweeping powers a day after hundreds of people tried to storm his residence amid an unprecedented economic crisis. Stay tuned for updates.
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after unrest
SriLankaPresident Gotabaya Rajapaksa Friday declared a state of emergency giving security forces sweeping powers a day after hundreds of people tried to storm his residence amid an unprecedented economic crisis.
Sri Lanka's January trade deficit stood at $859 million
SriLanka's January trade deficit stood at $859 million, the country's central bank said in a statement on Friday.
The island nation's January imports rose 23.1% to $1.96 billion, while exports rose 17.5% to $1.10 billion, according to the statement.
Street protests grip Sri Lanka as economic crisis escalates
Street protests grippedSriLankaFriday as demonstrators blocked main roads across the country, a day after hundreds tried to storm the president's home in anger over an unprecedented economic crisis.
The South Asian nation is facing severe shortages of essentials, sharp price rises and crippling power cuts in its most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.
