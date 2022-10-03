Svante Pääbo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine

Svante Pääbo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine

AFP
AFP,
  • Oct 03 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 15:16 ist

Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paaabo, who sequenced the genome of the Neanderthal and discovered the previously unknown hominin Denisova, on Monday won the Nobel Medicine Prize.

"By revealing genetic differences that distinguish all living humans from extinct hominins, his discoveries provide the basis for exploring what makes us uniquely human", the Nobel committee said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nobel Prize

What's Brewing

Five things to know about the Nobel prizes

Five things to know about the Nobel prizes

Forests and wildlife at risk

Forests and wildlife at risk

The genesis of the cheetah relocation

The genesis of the cheetah relocation

Urban floods: Prepping for the next man-made disaster

Urban floods: Prepping for the next man-made disaster

 