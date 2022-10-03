Svante Pääbo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine

Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paaabo, who sequenced the genome of the Neanderthal and discovered the previously unknown hominin Denisova, on Monday won the Nobel Medicine Prize.
"By revealing genetic differences that distinguish all living humans from extinct hominins, his discoveries provide the basis for exploring what makes us uniquely human", the Nobel committee said.
