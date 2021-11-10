Swedish PM Lofven tenders resignation: Official

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Wednesday tendered his resignation, a widely expected move paving the way for his designated successor Magdalena Andersson ahead of next year's general election.
Television cameras filmed Lofven handing his resignation letter to the speaker of parliament, Andreas Norlen.
Lofven, who has been in power for seven years, stepped down as leader of the Social Democrats at the party's congress last week.
Andersson, who is currently finance minister, was elected to replace Lofven as party leader, putting her on track to become the country's first woman prime minister if she wins a vote in parliament.
No date has been set for that vote yet.
In Sweden's parliament, political forces are so finely balanced that the Social Democrats need the support of both their Green Party coalition partners and the Left and Centre parties to elect a new prime minister.
The Centre Party on Wednesday said it would back Andersson, and the Left is widely expected to do the same.
The feat of installing a woman as prime minister sounds almost anachronistic in a country that has long championed gender equality.
All other Nordic countries -- Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland -- have all seen women lead their governments.
The change at the head of the Social Democrats comes as the party hovers close to its lowest-ever approval ratings with elections less than a year away, in September 2022.
The right-wing opposition, led by the conservative Moderates, has in recent years inched closer to the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats and hopes to govern with its informal backing.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Famous pink guava loses colour due to weather change
Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'
Nykaa CEO India's richest self-made female billionaire
President of Nauru wants Big B's 'KBC 13' bow-ties
Revisiting 'Avvai Shanmughi' on its 25th anniversary
Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term
Here's how to identify a fake cop from a real one
Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang