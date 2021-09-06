Taliban spokesperson says new Afghanistan government will be announced soon

A spokesperson for the Taliban said on Monday that a new Afghan government would be announced soon, but he did not specify when.
Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference that after capturing Panjshir, the last holdout of resistance forces, the Taliban controlled the entire country.
Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the resistance forces, said in a Twitter message that he was safe.
My leader and brother @AhmadMassoud01 is safe and will be giving a message to our people very soon!
— Ali Maisam Nazary (@alinazary) September 6, 2021
