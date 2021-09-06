New govt will be announced soon: Taliban spokesperson

Taliban spokesperson says new Afghanistan government will be announced soon

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference that after capturing Panjshir, the last holdout of resistance forces, the Taliban controlled the entire country

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 06 2021, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 14:50 ist
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Credit: AFP File Photo

A spokesperson for the Taliban said on Monday that a new Afghan government would be announced soon, but he did not specify when.

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference that after capturing Panjshir, the last holdout of resistance forces, the Taliban controlled the entire country.

Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the resistance forces, said in a Twitter message that he was safe.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taliban
Afghanistan
World news

What's Brewing

HK displays newly discovered Napoleon hat with his DNA

HK displays newly discovered Napoleon hat with his DNA

Konkona is a phenomenal person: Actor Satyajeet Dubey

Konkona is a phenomenal person: Actor Satyajeet Dubey

How alcohol affects the heart

How alcohol affects the heart

Covid pandemic gives 9/11 conspiracists fresh impetus

Covid pandemic gives 9/11 conspiracists fresh impetus

Survival in question, Sivakasi pins all hopes on Diwali

Survival in question, Sivakasi pins all hopes on Diwali

Social cost of 2019's plastic more than GDP of India

Social cost of 2019's plastic more than GDP of India

 