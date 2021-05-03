Tanzanian official dies of Covid-19 in Delhi: Report

Tanzanian official dies of Covid-19 in Delhi: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 03 2021, 12:38 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 17:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Tanzanian Defence adviser to India became the first foreign diplomat to die due to the coronavirus in New Delhi on Friday, April 28.

The High Commission of Tanzania  announced the death of the official Col. Dr. Moses Beatus Mlula, the Defence Adviser of Tanzania to India, The Hindu reported.

The report comes at the back of concerns amond the Covid-19 siuation across High Commissions and the diplomats after two of them (New Zealand and Philippines High Commissions) recently reached out to the Youth Congress workers for oxygen supplies for critical patients in their case.

 

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tanzania
New Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Panneerselvam, the 'Man Friday' who scored another win

Panneerselvam, the 'Man Friday' who scored another win

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

BJP hits a six in Puducherry, helps NDA ride to power

BJP hits a six in Puducherry, helps NDA ride to power

Kerala Assembly polls: A mixed bag for Mollywood

Kerala Assembly polls: A mixed bag for Mollywood

Is America a racist country?

Is America a racist country?

Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band

Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band

India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength

India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength

 