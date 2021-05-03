Tanzanian official dies of Covid-19 in Delhi: Report

The Tanzanian Defence adviser to India became the first foreign diplomat to die due to the coronavirus in New Delhi on Friday, April 28.
The High Commission of Tanzania announced the death of the official Col. Dr. Moses Beatus Mlula, the Defence Adviser of Tanzania to India, The Hindu reported.
The report comes at the back of concerns amond the Covid-19 siuation across High Commissions and the diplomats after two of them (New Zealand and Philippines High Commissions) recently reached out to the Youth Congress workers for oxygen supplies for critical patients in their case.
