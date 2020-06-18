The Lead: How it's like to study abroad during COVID-19

The Lead: How it's like to study abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 18 2020, 07:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 07:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

The Lead from Deccan Herald Podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life. In this episode, DH Journalist Dhanyata M Poovaiah talks to Vignesh Kamath, who is pursuing his studies in the UK, about how it's like to study abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favorite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Study Abroad
United Kingdom
United States
Education
DH Podcast

What's Brewing

Fossils show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs

Fossils show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs

'Trump asked China's Xi for help winning 2020 election'

'Trump asked China's Xi for help winning 2020 election'

WHO says more understanding needed on dexamethasone

WHO says more understanding needed on dexamethasone

Coronavirus: Karnataka to observe Mask Day

Coronavirus: Karnataka to observe Mask Day

Tracing events that lead to India-China violence

Tracing events that lead to India-China violence

 