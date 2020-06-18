The Lead: How it's like to study abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Lead from Deccan Herald Podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life. In this episode, DH Journalist Dhanyata M Poovaiah talks to Vignesh Kamath, who is pursuing his studies in the UK, about how it's like to study abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favorite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.