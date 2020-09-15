Three migrants killed, 53 rescued off Crete in Greece

Three migrants killed, 53 rescued off Crete: Greek coastguard

AFP
AFP, Athens,
  • Sep 15 2020, 07:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 07:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Two children and a woman died Monday off Crete when a boat carrying migrants capsized due to heavy winds, the Greek coastguard said, adding that they had rescued 53 people.

The bodies were found 12 nautical miles (14 miles) off Crete's eastern coast. A passenger on the boat had made an emergency call for help when the boat was tossed around after being hit by winds of up to 61 kilometres per hour.

The nationalities of the migrants were not immediately announced.

Since becoming one of the main gateways into Europe for migrants and asylum seekers in 2015, Greece has built dozens of detention centres on its islands, but people often face long waits in the camps and overcrowding is common.

Athens on Monday accused migrants of deliberately burning their overcrowded camp last week on Lesbos island.

The fire has forced its 12,000 former occupants to sleep rough in abandoned buildings, on roadsides and even rooftops.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Europe
Greece
Migrants

What's Brewing

The Lead | M Visveswaraya: An engineer par excellence

The Lead | M Visveswaraya: An engineer par excellence

Melting glaciers a worrying sign

Melting glaciers a worrying sign

Do institutions celebrate teachers?

Do institutions celebrate teachers?

Covid-19 hits maternity care in rural India

Covid-19 hits maternity care in rural India

Afghan-Taliban talks: Not easy giving peace a chance

Afghan-Taliban talks: Not easy giving peace a chance

Potential sign of alien life detected on Venus

Potential sign of alien life detected on Venus

Google brings TikTok alternative YouTube Shorts

Google brings TikTok alternative YouTube Shorts

 