Three migrants killed, 53 rescued off Crete: Greek coastguard

Two children and a woman died Monday off Crete when a boat carrying migrants capsized due to heavy winds, the Greek coastguard said, adding that they had rescued 53 people.

The bodies were found 12 nautical miles (14 miles) off Crete's eastern coast. A passenger on the boat had made an emergency call for help when the boat was tossed around after being hit by winds of up to 61 kilometres per hour.

The nationalities of the migrants were not immediately announced.

Since becoming one of the main gateways into Europe for migrants and asylum seekers in 2015, Greece has built dozens of detention centres on its islands, but people often face long waits in the camps and overcrowding is common.

Athens on Monday accused migrants of deliberately burning their overcrowded camp last week on Lesbos island.

The fire has forced its 12,000 former occupants to sleep rough in abandoned buildings, on roadsides and even rooftops.