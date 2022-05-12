Tibet Airlines jet overruns runway, catches fire, some passengers injured

A Tibet Airlines plane caught fire Thursday morning at China's Chongqing airport after going off the runway, state media reported, adding there had been some injuries among the passengers.

"A flight from Chongqing to Lhasa at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport overran the runway, causing the plane to catch fire," state broadcaster CCTV said.

China's Tibet Airlines said all passengers and crew had been evacuated from an Airbus A319 plane that caught fire after an aborted takeoff in the southwestern city of Chongqing on Thursday.

Tibet Airlines TV9833/A319/B-6425 from Chongqing to Nyingchi was on fire during take-off this morning, details still not known. CKG/ZUCK closed for now. pic.twitter.com/CPL47fmfVk — FATIII Aviation (@FATIIIAviation) May 12, 2022

There were no deaths and only minor injuries among the 113 passengers and nine crew members on board, the airline said in a statement.

The incident came less than two months after the deadly crash of a China Eastern Airlines plane led the country's aviation regulator to launch a safety drive.

Unverified video on social media showed a Tibet Airlines plane, a subsidiary of Air China, with heavy smoke and flames pouring from the left side of the aircraft as passengers and crew walked away.

The aircraft involved is a nine-year-old A319, one of the smallest versions of the A320 family. It is powered by CFM56 engines from CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric and Safran, according to Airfleets.net.

Tibet Airlines is a regional airline based in Lhasa. It has a fleet of 39 planes, including 28 A319s, according to Airfleets.net.

On March 21, a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in southern China, killing everyone on board. So far there have been few clues about the cause of the accident.

