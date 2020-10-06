Trump defends decision to take car ride from hospital

Trump defends decision to take car ride from hospital

A car with US President Trump drives past supporters in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 4, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

President Donald Trump on Monday defended his decision to leave a U.S. military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 for a brief car ride after a barrage of criticism that he put himself, and the people taking care of him, at greater risk.

"It is reported that the Media is upset because I got into a secure vehicle to say thank you to the many fans and supporters who were standing outside of the hospital for many hours, and even days, to pay their respect to their President. If I didn’t do it, Media would say RUDE!!!" he said on Twitter. 

