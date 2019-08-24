Trump threatens tariffs on French wine as heads to G7

US President Donald Trump threatened to slap heavy tariffs on French wine in response to taxes on American tech companies just before heading to France for a summit of G7 leaders.

"Those are great American companies, and frankly, I don't want France going out and taxing our companies. Very unfair," he told reporters outside the White House shortly before boarding his helicopter.

"And if they do that, we'll be taxing their wine or doing something else. We'll be taxing their wine like they've never seen before. That's for us to tax them, not for France to tax them."