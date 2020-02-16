Twitter says Olympics, IOC accounts hacked

Twitter says Olympics, International Oympics Committtee accounts hacked

Earlier this month, some of Facebook's official Twitter accounts were briefly compromised

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 16 2020, 08:25am ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2020, 08:25am ist
A spokesperson for the IOC separately said that the IOC was investigating the potential breach. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

Twitter said on Saturday that an official Twitter account of the Olympics and the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) media Twitter account had been hacked and temporarily locked.

The accounts were hacked through a third-party platform, a spokesperson for the social media platform said in an emailed statement, without giving further details.

"As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners to restore them," the Twitter spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the IOC separately said that the IOC was investigating the potential breach.

Last month, the official Twitter accounts of several U.S. National Football League (NFL) teams, including the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, were hacked a few days ahead of the Super Bowl.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Twitter
IOC
Olympics
hacked
Comments (+)
 