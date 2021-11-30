Sputnik Light is UAE's universal Covid-19 booster shot

UAE approves Sputnik Light as universal booster shot against Covid-19

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 30 2021, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 16:15 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The United Arab Emirates has approved Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine as a universal booster shot against Covid-19, Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Tuesday.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets the vaccine abroad, said Sputnik Light can be administered six months after the second dose of any other vaccine used in the United Arab Emirates. 

