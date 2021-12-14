UK has at least 250 people in hospital with Omicron

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that there were at least 250 people in hospital with Omicron and that those numbers could increase dramatically unless swift action was taken.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold
Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer
20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster
DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within
DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign
Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal
Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year
Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram
India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs