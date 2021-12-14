UK has at least 250 people in hospital with Omicron

Reuters
Reuters,
  Dec 14 2021, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 13:31 ist
An ambulance arrives at Whipps Cross University Hospital in east London on December 13, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that there were at least 250 people in hospital with Omicron and that those numbers could increase dramatically unless swift action was taken.

