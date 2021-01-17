'UK hopes to get out of lockdown in March'

UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March: Dominic Raab

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jan 17 2021, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 14:56 ist
Dominic Raab. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain's government is hoping that it can meet its target for rolling out coronavirus vaccines and be able to consider easing lockdown restrictions by March.

"What we want to do is get out of this national lockdown as soon as possible," Raab told Sky News television.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"By early spring, hopefully by March, we'll be in a position to make those decisions. I think it's right to say we won't do it all in one big bang. As we phase out the national lockdown, I think we'll end up phasing through a tiered approach."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Britain
United Kingdom
UK
Coronavirus vaccine
Dominic Raab

What's Brewing

Gagandeep Kang: A sane voice amid vaccine uncertainty

Gagandeep Kang: A sane voice amid vaccine uncertainty

A meld of rhythm and instinct

A meld of rhythm and instinct

A pause in the clouds

A pause in the clouds

A popular hangout for bats, tourists and Covid sleuths

A popular hangout for bats, tourists and Covid sleuths

'Racism pushed me to the brink of suicide'

'Racism pushed me to the brink of suicide'

Inside Twitter’s decision to cut off Donald Trump

Inside Twitter’s decision to cut off Donald Trump

 