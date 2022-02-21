Ukraine denies its 'saboteurs' crossed into Russia

Ukraine denies its 'saboteurs' crossed into Russia

Ukrainian officials denied that anyone was killed, contrary to statements issued by Russia

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Feb 21 2022, 19:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 19:22 ist
Ukrainian nationals wave flags in a show of unity. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukraine on Monday firmly denied Russian claims that Russian forces had killed five Ukrainian "saboteurs" who allegedly crossed the border to stage an attack, heightening fears of an all-out war. "Not a single one of our soldiers has crossed the border with the Russian Federation, and not a single one has been killed today," Anton Gerashchenko, an official at Ukraine's interior ministry, told reporters.

