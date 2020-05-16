UK's confirmed COVID-19 death toll rises to 34,466, up 468

A total of 34,466 people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the United Kingdom, a rise of 468 in a 24-hour period, the health ministry said on Saturday.
The figures are as of 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) on May 15. Including deaths due to suspected cases, Britain's toll is over 40,000.
