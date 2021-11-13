UK's PM urges rich nations to put 'cash on the table' for COP26 deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday appealed to richer countries to place more "cash on the table" to secure a climate breakthrough at COP26 in Glasgow.

"That's what needs to happen in the next few hours," he said of his demand for money, while adding: "We won't clinch it all at COP, but we can start."

Johnson's appeal to the developed world came as the marathon meeting in Glasgow wound down towards its scheduled end Friday evening.

Poorer countries have balked at demands to do more to curb their own greenhouse gas emissions without promised financial support to transition away from fossil fuels and to adapt to the changing climate.

The deadlock threatens to push COP26 into overtime during the weekend.

"We do need to see the cash on the table to help the developing world to make the necessary changes," the prime minister told reporters near London.

Johnson paid a snap return visit to Glasgow this week to urge compromise from all sides, and his tone on Friday contrasted markedly with his upbeat demeanour earlier at COP26.

"People (in poorer nations) need to see that there's enough cash to make a start, and there's enough commitment to make a start," he said.

"And that if they can have the courage to do this deal... then we will have a road map that will enable us to go forward and start to remove the threat of anthropogenic climate change."

