UN chief expresses grief at Danish Siddique's killing

UN chief Antonio Guterres expresses grief at killing of photojournalist Danish Siddique

PTI
PTI, United Nations,
  • Jul 17 2021, 02:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 02:37 ist
A media personnel pays homage to Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui at press club in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday expressed grief at the killing of Indian photo-journalist Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan, with the UN mission in the war-torn country calling for an investigation into his killing as well as those of other reporters.

“The Secretary General grieves the journalists killed or indeed harassed anywhere in the world and the case of Danish Siddiqui is one such case,” Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing on Friday.

He was responding to a question by PTI on the killing of Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Siddiqui, who worked for Reuters news agency and was killed in Afghanistan while he was covering the fierce fighting between Afghan troops and Taliban militants near a border crossing with Pakistan in Kandahar province.

Also Read | Danish Siddiqui: The Pulitzer-winner photojournalist who captured the people behind the story

“This of course is also an example of the particular problems that we're facing in Afghanistan right now and as I just pointed out from the Mission side, this is something we're concerned about is the increasing threat to journalists in Afghanistan as well.”

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) tweeted that “Media working in #Afghanistan & journalism itself in the country is under increasing threat. Our deep condolences to family & friends of @dansiddiqi. A painful reminder of mounting dangers faced by the media in Afghanistan. Authorities must investigate this & all the killing of reporters.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United Nations
Antonio Guterres
World news
Afghanistan

What's Brewing

PM Modi inaugurates 3 new attractions in Ahmedabad

PM Modi inaugurates 3 new attractions in Ahmedabad

Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit

Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances

Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

 