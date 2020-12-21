US administers first Moderna vaccines: Connecticut hosp

US administers first Moderna vaccines: Connecticut hosp

AFP
AFP,
  Dec 21 2020, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 23:17 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

 A nurse at a hospital in Connecticut became one of the first people in the United States to receive the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.

Mandy Delgado, who works for Hartford Healthcare, was administered the shot around 11:40 am (1640 GMT), according to a live feed of the event.

"I'm excited. I feel privileged," the critical care nurse said afterwards, to a loud round of applause.

The first Moderna inoculations come a week after the United States began administering the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine.

