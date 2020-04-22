'China didn't disclose COVID-19 to WHO in timely way'

US believes China failed to disclose coronavirus outbreak to WHO in timely manner - Pompeo

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 22 2020, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 21:49 ist
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Credit: AFP Photo

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the United States strongly believes that China's ruling communist party failed to report the outbreak of the new coronavirus in a timely manner to the World Health Organization.

Speaking at a State Department news conference, Pompeo also accused China of failing to report human-to-human transmission of the virus "for a month until it was in every province inside of China."

USA
China
Coronavirus
COVID-19
World Health Organization
Mike Pompeo
