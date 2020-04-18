US, Brazil to aim for trade facilitation deal in 2020 - USTR

US, Brazil to aim for trade facilitation deal in 2020

Reuters
Reuters, Washinhton,
  Apr 18 2020
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 08:10 ist
Representative photo (Credit: Reuters)

US and Brazilian trade officials agreed on Friday to accelerate talks aimed at concluding an agreement on trade rules and transparency during 2020, including trade facilitation and "good regulatory practices," the U.S. Trade Representative's office said.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Brazilian Foreign Minster Ernesto Araújo agreed during a videoconference to engage in domestic consultations to solicit input on how best to expand trade and develop the bilateral U.S.-Brazilian economic relationship, USTR said. 

