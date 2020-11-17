US CDC reports 245,470 deaths from coronavirus

Reuters
Reuters,
  Nov 17 2020
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 02:04 ist
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 10,984,398 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 138,025 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 660 to 245,470.

The CDC reported its tally of Covid-19 cases as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 15, compared with its previous report released a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

