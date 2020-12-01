US CDC reports 2.66 lakh deaths from coronavirus

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 13,295,605 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 152,608 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 885 to 266,051.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on November 29 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.