US CDC reports 2.66 lakh deaths from coronavirus

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states

International New York Times
International New York Times,
  Dec 01 2020
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 02:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 13,295,605 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 152,608 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 885 to 266,051.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on November 29 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. 

