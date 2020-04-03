US employment falls 701,000 in March amid COVID-19: Govt

US employment falls 701,000 in Mar amid COVID-19: Govt

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  Apr 03 2020, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 19:32 ist
A flag flies beside a coronavirus marquee at a music venue in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo

The US economy shed 701,000 jobs in March amid the damage inflicted by the coronavirus shutdowns, while the unemployment rate surged to 4.4 percent, the Labor Department reported Friday.

That was the worst job loss since March 2009 during the depths of the global financial crisis, and the biggest jump in the jobless rate in more than 45 years, the report said.

However, the Labor Department acknowledged it "cannot precisely quantify the effects of the pandemic on the job market in March."

