US prepared to spend Russia, China 'into oblivion' to win nuclear arms race: Envoy

'US ready to outspend Russia, China on nuclear race'

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • May 22 2020, 01:27 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 01:38 ist
AFP/File photo

US President Donald Trump's arms control negotiator on Thursday said the United States is prepared to spend Russia and China "into oblivion" in order to win a new nuclear arms race.

"The president has made clear that we have a tried and true practice here. We know how to win these races and we know how to spend the adversary into oblivion. If we have to, we will, but we sure would like to avoid it," Special Presidential Envoy Marshall Billingslea said in an online presentation to a Washington think tank.

Donald Trump
United States
Nuclear Weapons
arms race

