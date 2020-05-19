Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine

US President Donald Trump reveals he is taking hydroxychloroquine

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • May 19 2020, 02:19 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 02:22 ist
US President Donald Trump talks about taking hydroxychloroquine at coronavirus response event with restaurant executives at White House in Washington

President Donald Trump on Monday made the surprising revelation that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug that has divided medical experts over its suitability for fighting the novel coronavirus.

Trump, noting that he had tested negative for the virus and showed no symptoms, said he'd been taking the drug "for about a week and a half."

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

"I take a pill every day," he said, adding that he also takes zinc as a preventative measure.

Asked why, he said "because I think it's good. I've heard a lot of good stories."

Donald Trump
Hydroxychloroquine
United States
Coronavirus
COVID-19

