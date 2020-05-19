US President Donald Trump reveals he is taking hydroxychloroquine

President Donald Trump on Monday made the surprising revelation that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug that has divided medical experts over its suitability for fighting the novel coronavirus.

Trump, noting that he had tested negative for the virus and showed no symptoms, said he'd been taking the drug "for about a week and a half."

"I take a pill every day," he said, adding that he also takes zinc as a preventative measure.

Asked why, he said "because I think it's good. I've heard a lot of good stories."