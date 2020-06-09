US records 450 virus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The United States recorded 450 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest real-time tally reported Monday by Johns Hopkins University -- the lowest total in about two months.

It remains to be seen if the low mark will hold in the coming days, as the data compiled by the Baltimore-based school tends to dip as the weekend ends because of how numbers are reported by local health authorities.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has confirmed a total of 110,932 deaths and is approaching two million cases, at 1,956,527, it reported.

The United States first saw daily death tolls of more than 500 in late March. The 24-hour figure surpassed 3,000 at one point in mid-April.

]

For the past two weeks, the daily number of fatalities has dipped below 1,000 multiple times.

But the increase in the number of cases has stubbornly remained at about 20,000 a day.