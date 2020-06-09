US records 450 virus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

US records 450 virus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jun 09 2020, 08:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 08:14 ist
Credit/Reuters Photo

The United States recorded 450 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest real-time tally reported Monday by Johns Hopkins University -- the lowest total in about two months.

It remains to be seen if the low mark will hold in the coming days, as the data compiled by the Baltimore-based school tends to dip as the weekend ends because of how numbers are reported by local health authorities.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has confirmed a total of 110,932 deaths and is approaching two million cases, at 1,956,527, it reported.

The United States first saw daily death tolls of more than 500 in late March. The 24-hour figure surpassed 3,000 at one point in mid-April.

For the past two weeks, the daily number of fatalities has dipped below 1,000 multiple times.

But the increase in the number of cases has stubbornly remained at about 20,000 a day.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
USA
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

'Bank credit growth will dive to 1% due to COVID-19'

'Bank credit growth will dive to 1% due to COVID-19'

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

 