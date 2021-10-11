US says talks with Taliban were 'candid, professional'

US delegation meets Taliban in Qatar to talk security, rights

The Taliban are seeking international recognition, as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Oct 11 2021, 07:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 08:12 ist
Taliban fighters are seen in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo

US officials have met with senior Taliban representatives in Qatar to discuss security and human rights in Afghanistan, the State Department said Sunday.

A US interagency delegation flew to Doha on Saturday and Sunday for talks "focused on security and terrorism concerns and safe passage for US citizens, other foreign nationals and our Afghan partners," according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Other areas of focus were "human rights, including the meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society," Price said in a statement.

The two sides also discussed "the United States' provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people."

According to the State Department, the discussions were "candid and professional" and US officials reiterated that "the Taliban will be judged on its actions, not only its words."

The Taliban are seeking international recognition, as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster, after they returned to power in August following the withdrawal of US troops following 20 years of war.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taliban
United States
Afghanistan
Qatar
Doha

What's Brewing

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Afghan Shiites stunned but not broken by mosque blast

Afghan Shiites stunned but not broken by mosque blast

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

 