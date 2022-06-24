US Senate advances breakthrough gun control bill

US Senate advances breakthrough gun control bill

  • Jun 24 2022, 08:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 08:04 ist
A view of the US Capitol Dome on June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP Photo

US senators advanced a bipartisan bill late Thursday addressing the epidemic of gun violence convulsing the country, approving a narrow package of new firearms restrictions and billions of dollars in mental health and school security funding.

The reforms -- which passed by 65 votes to 33 and are almost certain to be rubber-stamped by the House of Representatives on Friday -- fall short of the demands of gun safety advocates and President Joe Biden, but have been hailed as a life-saving breakthrough after almost 30 years of inertia in Congress.

