Vietnam arrests eight over UK truck deaths

Vietnam has arrested eight more suspects in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in a truck in Britain who are believed to be Vietnamese, police said Monday.

Police in the central province of Nghe An, where several suspected victims came from, "arrested eight suspects involved in (people smuggling) rings," provincial police director Nguyen Huu Cau said, according to local press.

The state-run Vietnam News agency confirmed the news, which follows two other arrests in central Vietnam last week in connection with the deaths in Britain.