10-day non-working period to avoid Covid spike: Putin

Vladimir Putin announces 10-day non-working period in May to prevent coronavirus surge

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Apr 23 2021, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 17:45 ist
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Vladimir Putin on Friday backed a proposal by the head of Russia's health watchdog to introduce a 10-day non-working period next month to prevent a surge in coronavirus infections.

"If you think that it's necessary, let's do it. Today I'll sign the relevant decree," Putin said in a televised meeting in response to a proposal from the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Russia
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Vladimir Putin

What's Brewing

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

 