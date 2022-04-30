Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny

Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 30 2022, 05:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 05:34 ist

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal sought to quell employee anger on Friday during a company-wide meeting where employees demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Elon Musk.

The meeting comes after Musk, the Tesla chief executive who sealed a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, repeatedly criticised Twitter's content moderation practices and a top executive responsible for setting speech and safety policies.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Twitter
Elon Musk
Parag Agrawal
Technology News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny

Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny

How the ‘CBI’ films built fan loyalty

How the ‘CBI’ films built fan loyalty

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

Can you cycle to work in Bengaluru?

Can you cycle to work in Bengaluru?

Want to make your house cooler?

Want to make your house cooler?

50 years on, space still 'excites' Apollo 16 moonwalker

50 years on, space still 'excites' Apollo 16 moonwalker

Video of Bihar cop getting massage by woman goes viral

Video of Bihar cop getting massage by woman goes viral

Tharoor's poem on 'mannerless' Kejriwal row goes viral

Tharoor's poem on 'mannerless' Kejriwal row goes viral

 