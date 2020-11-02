WHO chief in quarantine as contact tests Covid-19 +ve

WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for Covid-19

AFP
AFP,
  • Nov 02 2020, 07:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 07:04 ist
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credit: AFP Photo

The World Health Organization chief said late Sunday that he was self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for Covid-19 but stressed he had no symptoms.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet.

"I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," he added.

Tedros has been at the forefront of the United Nations health agency's efforts to battle the pandemic. which has claimed nearly 1.2 million lives and infected over 46 million people worldwide since emerging in China late last year.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

He stressed on Twitter that "it is critically important that we all comply with health guidance."

 

 

"This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
WHO
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

A cafe in Yemen run by women, for women

A cafe in Yemen run by women, for women

In crammed camps, displaced Syrians fear Covid spread

In crammed camps, displaced Syrians fear Covid spread

Did Donald Trump keep his first-term promises?

Did Donald Trump keep his first-term promises?

How effective are ‘green crackers’?

How effective are ‘green crackers’?

Ayurveda can be effective in mild Covid-19 cases: AIIA

Ayurveda can be effective in mild Covid-19 cases: AIIA

 