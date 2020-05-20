WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day, worried about poor countries

There were 106,000 new cases of new coronavirus infection recorded worldwide in the last 24 hours - the most in a single day yet, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, expressing concern for poor countries even as rich ones emerge from lockdown.

"We still have a long way to go in this pandemic," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference. "We are very concerned about rising cases in low and middle-income countries."

