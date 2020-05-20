WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day

WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day, worried about poor countries

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 20 2020, 23:21 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 23:21 ist

There were 106,000 new cases of new coronavirus infection recorded worldwide in the last 24 hours - the most in a single day yet, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, expressing concern for poor countries even as rich ones emerge from lockdown.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

"We still have a long way to go in this pandemic," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference. "We are very concerned about rising cases in low and middle-income countries." 

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
WHO
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

 