London court delays Assange extradition hearing

WikiLeaks: London court delays Julian Assange extradition hearing

AP
AP,
  • May 04 2020, 22:25 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 22:26 ist
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017. REUTERS

WikiLeaks says its founder Julian Assange will have to wait at least until September before a British judge will hear a US request for his extradition.

Assange, who faces espionage charges over the activities of WikiLeaks, is currently in Belmarsh Prison in London and is fighting the allegations.

Kristinn Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks' editor-in-chief, said in a video posted on social media on Monday that it was “completely unacceptable” that Assange has to spend another four months — and potentially longer — in prison.

By the time any hearing begins in September, Assange will have spent a year in remand after he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

Hrafnsson said Assange did not attend Monday's hearing via video link because he was unwell.

Assange's lawyers have been seeking to get him released on bail over fears for his health during the coronavirus pandemic.

A further administrative hearing is scheduled to take place on June 1.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
WikiLeaks
Julian Assange
UK
US
Extradition
Britain

What's Brewing

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

COVID-19: UPSC defers civil services preliminary exam

COVID-19: UPSC defers civil services preliminary exam

 