Afghanistan News Live: Survivors of errant US drone strike seek probe
updated: Sep 19 2021, 07:17 ist
A survivor of an errant US drone strike that killed 10 members of his family demanded Saturday that those responsible be punished and said Washington's apology was not enough. Stay tuned for more updates.
Imran Khan says he ‘initiated a dialogue’ with Taliban for inclusive Afghan government
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that he has “initiated a dialogue” with the Taliban for an inclusive government in Kabul that will include Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbeks, a day after the SCO member states said that it is critical to have an inclusive government in the war-torn country with representatives from all ethnic, religious and political groups.
Biden faced unfair criticism over US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan: Pakistan PM Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he believed US President Joe Biden was targeted with "unfair criticism" over troops withdrawal from Afghanistan and termed his decision as “the most sensible thing to do”, according to a media report.
Fanatics threaten Kashmiri women after Taliban takeover
Taliban taking over Afghanistan has led to tens of thousands of women fleeing the country to escape the atrocities of the new regime.
Afghan survivors of errant US drone strike seek probe
A survivor of an errant US drone strike that killed 10 members of his family demanded Saturday that those responsible be punished and said Washington's apology was not enough.
