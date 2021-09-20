Afghanistan News Live: Jaishankar holds talks with Saudi counterpart; says 'very useful' exchange of views on Kabul

India and Saudi Arabia on Sunday exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban last month returned to power through a military offensive taking advantage of the withdrawal of troops by the United States. Meanwhile, the interim mayor of Afghanistan's capital says many female city employees have been ordered to stay home by the country's new Taliban rulers.
UNESCO, UNICEF say closed Afghan girls' schools violates fundamental right to education
A Taliban fighter looks at an aquarium at the Kabul Zoo on September 17, 2021.
Qatar flight with Afghans, Americans, Europeans leaves Kabul, official says
A fourth chartered flight carrying civilians from Afghanistan to Qatar since US forces withdrew last month left Kabul on Sunday with more than 230 passengers, including Afghans, Americans and Europeans, a Qatari official said.
The Qatar Airways operated flight was also carrying citizens from Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Britain, Finland and the Netherlands, Qatari assistant foreign minister Lolwah Rashid Al Khater wrote on Twitter.
Pakistan sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan via Torkham border crossing
Pakistan on Sunday started dispatching humanitarian aid to Afghanistan through the Torkham border crossing and sent 13 truckloads of food items including flour, sugar, cooking oil, pulses and rice.
This was the first tranche of assistance relief crossed from Pakistan through the land after the Taliban seized Kabul in mid-August.
A Taliban fighter watches as Afghan women hold placards during a demonstration demanding better rights for women in front of the former Ministry of Women Affairs in Kabul on September 19, 2021.
Fearful US residents in Afghanistan hide from Taliban
Every night in yet another house in Afghanistan's capital, a US green card-holding couple from California take turns sleeping, with one always awake to watch over their three young children so they can flee if they hear the footsteps of the Taliban.
Stay home: Taliban order to female civic workers in Kabul
The interim mayor of Afghanistan's capital says many female city employees have been ordered to stay home by the country's new Taliban rulers.
Jaishankar holds talks with Saudi counterpart, says 'very useful' exchange of views on Afghanistan
