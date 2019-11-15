1 female killed in school shooting near Los Angeles

One female was killed Thursday in a school shooting near Los Angeles, hospital officials said.

The suspect was in custody and taken to a hospital for treatment, while at least three others were injured in the shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

"One female deceased patient. Two critical male patients. One male patient in good condition," tweeted the nearby Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia.

No further details of the deceased were provided.