10 more bodies found in Kenya starvation cult case

The 10 bodies recovered on Tuesday in the Shakahola forest near the coastal town of Malindi included three children

AFP
AFP, Malindi, Kenya,
  • Apr 25 2023, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 15:53 ist
The local spiritual leaders from Kaya-Giriama ethnic group wait for the transport to visit the mass-grave site in the forest in Shakahola, outside the coastal town of Malindi, on April 24, 2023. The death toll in a case involving a Kenyan cult that practised starvation climbed to 73 on April 24, 2023, police sources told AFP as investigators unearthed more corpses from mass graves in a forest near the coast. Credit: AFP Photo

Kenyan investigators on Tuesday exhumed 10 more bodies from mass graves linked to a starvation cult, bringing the total number of victims to 83, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

Also Read | Kenya cult leader accused of preaching starvation as salvation

The 10 bodies recovered on Tuesday in the Shakahola forest near the coastal town of Malindi included three children, as fatalities mount in connection to the cult led by Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, who urged his followers to starve to death in order to find God.

