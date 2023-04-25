10 more bodies found in Kenya starvation cult case

Kenyan investigators on Tuesday exhumed 10 more bodies from mass graves linked to a starvation cult, bringing the total number of victims to 83, an AFP journalist at the scene said.
Also Read | Kenya cult leader accused of preaching starvation as salvation
The 10 bodies recovered on Tuesday in the Shakahola forest near the coastal town of Malindi included three children, as fatalities mount in connection to the cult led by Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, who urged his followers to starve to death in order to find God.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kedarnath shrine opens amid inclement weather
Academy announces date for 2024 Oscars ceremony
China updates status of stationary Martian rover
Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final
Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford
Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing
Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures
Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials