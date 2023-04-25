10 more bodies found in Kenya starvation cult case

Kenyan investigators on Tuesday exhumed 10 more bodies from mass graves linked to a starvation cult, bringing the total number of victims to 83, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

The 10 bodies recovered on Tuesday in the Shakahola forest near the coastal town of Malindi included three children, as fatalities mount in connection to the cult led by Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, who urged his followers to starve to death in order to find God.